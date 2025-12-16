Kyrgyzstan joins TRACECA multilateral permit system

The Kyrgyz Republic has completed the procedures to join the multilateral permit system of the Europe—Caucasus—Asia Transport Corridor (TRACECA). The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The TRACECA permit grants carriers the right to carry out road transportation across the territories of all participating countries along the route. As a result, there is no longer a need to obtain separate permits required under bilateral agreements on international road transport between TRACECA member states.

The TRACECA permit is issued for single use only. It allows one round trip, with or without cargo, in both outbound and return directions. The number of entries into each participating country must not exceed two.

The document is universal in nature and may be used for bilateral and transit transportation, as well as for transport to and from third countries, including combined routes.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, joining the TRACECA system opens up additional opportunities for Kyrgyz international road carriers to transport goods in transit, as well as to carry out bilateral transport and transport to and from Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine using a single multilateral permit.