Preferential rates for rail transportation of coal for Bishkek HPP set

Preferential rates for rail transportation of coal for Bishkek’s heating and power plant (HPP) have been established. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev signed amendments to Resolution No. 282 of May 28, 2025 «On the preparation of economic sectors for the 2025/2026 autumn-winter period.»

According to the document, the tariff regulation procedure for rail transportation of coal destined for the capital’s HPP has been adjusted.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce, together with the Ministry of Transport and Communications, have been instructed to set coal transportation rates for HPPs at no more than 50 soms per ton per kilometer along routes from Rybachye, Tokmok, Kant, and Alamedin stations.

In the period from December 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, when transporting coal along the routes Rybachye station — Shopokov station, Belovodskoye station and Kara-Balta station to the Bishkek HPP, a coefficient of 0.75 will be set to the current tariff rates, taking into account all surcharges and fees.
