Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan lead EAEU in freight transport growth

In the first half of 2025, compared to the previous year, both total passenger turnover within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and several national indicators showed growth. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

According to the analysis, passenger turnover increased by 12 percent in Kazakhstan, 6.7 percent in Belarus, 5.1 percent in Kyrgyzstan, and 0.5 percent in Russia.

Freight transport also showed growth during the reporting period, with Kazakhstan up 12.8 percent and Kyrgyzstan up 11.1 percent, while the overall EAEU increase was 0.8 percent.

Kyrgyzstan has maintained freight transport growth over the first five months of the current year as well.
