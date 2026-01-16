17:51
Kyrgyzstan tightens liability for illegal cross-border transportation of goods

The State Tax Service warned that amendments to the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic concerning the illegal movement of goods and vehicles across the borders of EAEU member states have come into force.

According to the State Tax Service’s press service, administrative fines have been significantly increased:

  • for individuals: from 10,000 to 20,000 soms;
  • for legal entities: from 28,000 to 65,000 soms.

In the event of a repeated offense within one year, the penalties increase to:

  • for individuals: from 20,000 to 40,000 soms;
  • for legal entities: from 65,000 to 100,000 soms.

In addition to fines, mandatory confiscation of illegally transported goods is provided.

The Tax Service noted that recently there has been an increase in attempts to import goods in passenger vehicles through Ak-Zhol checkpoint while bypassing control and without accompanying documents. Such goods include cosmetics, dietary supplements, medicines, tobacco products, mobile phones, vapes, and electronic cigarettes.

The State Tax Service urges citizens and entrepreneurs to strictly comply with legal requirements in order to avoid fines, confiscation, and other enforcement measures.
