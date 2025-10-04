13:55
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to join exchange of transport control data

In the first half of 2026, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will join the exchange of data obtained from transport control at the external border of the Eurasian Economic Union through the integrated information system of the EAEU. The decision was made at a meeting during the 2nd International Transport and Logistics Business Forum NEW SILK WAY in Almaty.

«Considering significant changes in the industry, the structure of global cargo flows, supply chains, and procedures for international road transport, resuming dialogue between the heads of control agencies is an important step in developing integration processes in this area,» Rustan Dzhenalinov said.

The parties discussed in detail the implementation of one element of the integrated information system for foreign and mutual trade of the Union, which should improve the effectiveness of control by national authorized bodies upon entry of trucks into the territory of EAEU countries. This element concerns information support for transport (automobile) control at the external border of the EAEU.

Belarus and Russia are currently exchanging information. Following the discussions, a decision was made to implement the project with the participation of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in the first half of 2026.

The meeting participants also discussed the pilot implementation of the electronic international consignment note in the EAEU and the issuance of special electronic permits for heavy and large vehicles.
