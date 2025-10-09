11:48
USD 87.45
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan to become key regional transport hub thanks to aviation projects

«New aviation projects will transform Kyrgyzstan into one of the key transport hubs of Central Asia,» President Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with aviation workers.

The head of state spoke about the country’s ambitious plans in the aviation sector. According to him, work has begun on one of the largest aviation projects in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan — the Jalal-Abad International Airport. China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway passes nearby, and the opening of the new Kashgar air corridor is scheduled for the end of this month.

«These projects will transform the republic into one of Central Asia’s key transport hubs, opening up new economic and tourism opportunities,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

He noted that the renovated Naryn and Talas airports are already providing passengers with comfortable conditions, while Kazarman Airport is ready for commissioning. The Karakol International Airport, together with Ala-Too Resort ski complex, will give new impetus to tourism development in Issyk-Kul region. Meanwhile, a new terminal is under construction at Issyk-Kul Airport, designed to serve up to 450 passengers per hour.

The president also noted that thanks to the professionalism of civil aviation employees, Kyrgyzstan’s skies remain open and safe, and the country’s international standing continues to grow.

«Your work is a significant contribution to Kyrgyzstan’s future. On behalf of the entire nation, I express my deep gratitude. The state will continue to support the aviation industry,» the president concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/346552/
views: 141
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: New era of aviation has begun in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to join exchange of transport control data
Drones under control, new fees for airlines: Kyrgyzstan amends Air Code
New aviation rules to be adopted in Kyrgyzstan on ICAO recommendation
Kyrgyzstan expects removal from EU blacklist in May 2026
Kyrgyzstan reaches final stage of removal from EU aviation blacklist
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan lead EAEU in freight transport growth
Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan expand data exchange on freight transportation
Cargo traffic between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows 1.5 times since start of 2025
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
9 October, Thursday
11:21
Sadyr Japarov: New era of aviation has begun in Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov: New era of aviation has begun in Kyrgyz...
11:13
Kyrgyzstani Chynarbek Izabekov becomes Veteran World Wrestling Champion
10:51
Emergencies Ministry reviews nine-month results and assesses disaster damages
10:45
III CIS Games: Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 6th place in medal standings
10:39
Daniyar Amangeldiev and EU Special Envoy discuss sanctions agenda