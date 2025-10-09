Kyrgyzstan to become key regional transport hub thanks to aviation projects

«New aviation projects will transform Kyrgyzstan into one of the key transport hubs of Central Asia,» President Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with aviation workers.

The head of state spoke about the country’s ambitious plans in the aviation sector. According to him, work has begun on one of the largest aviation projects in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan — the Jalal-Abad International Airport. China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway passes nearby, and the opening of the new Kashgar air corridor is scheduled for the end of this month.

«These projects will transform the republic into one of Central Asia’s key transport hubs, opening up new economic and tourism opportunities,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

He noted that the renovated Naryn and Talas airports are already providing passengers with comfortable conditions, while Kazarman Airport is ready for commissioning. The Karakol International Airport, together with Ala-Too Resort ski complex, will give new impetus to tourism development in Issyk-Kul region. Meanwhile, a new terminal is under construction at Issyk-Kul Airport, designed to serve up to 450 passengers per hour.

The president also noted that thanks to the professionalism of civil aviation employees, Kyrgyzstan’s skies remain open and safe, and the country’s international standing continues to grow.

«Your work is a significant contribution to Kyrgyzstan’s future. On behalf of the entire nation, I express my deep gratitude. The state will continue to support the aviation industry,» the president concluded.