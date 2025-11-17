11:30
Kyrgyzstan strengthens control over heavy, hazardous cargo transportation

Control over the transportation of heavy and hazardous cargo has been tightened in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

According to the department, preventive measures are being carried out to enhance monitoring of vehicles transporting heavy and dangerous goods.

The measures aim to improve road safety, prevent violations, and protect the lives and health of citizens.

Road safety officers are conducting awareness-raising talks with drivers transporting construction materials and other types of cargo.

Participants in freight transportation are urged to:

  • strictly follow traffic regulations;
  • monitor the technical condition of their vehicles;
  • give priority to pedestrians and passenger cars on the road;
  • maintain the sanitary condition of trucks and ensure their safe operation.
