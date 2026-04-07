Southern Route via Caspian Sea: First cargo from Russia to Kyrgyzstan delivered

The first test shipments of cargo sent via the Southern Route from Russia to Kyrgyzstan across the Caspian Sea have reached their destinations. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Daniyar Amangeldiev, said to TASS, commenting on the launch of the alternative transport corridor.

The cargo moves from the port of Astrakhan (Russia) across the Caspian Sea to the port of Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan), then through Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities view this route as a promising way to reduce dependence on transit through Kazakhstan.

While the traditional route via Kazakhstan will remain the main path for shipments from Siberia, the Urals, and the Russian Far East, the Southern Corridor is aimed at serving the European part of Russia.

The First Deputy Cabinet Chairman emphasized that active negotiations are underway to accelerate the development of this route. Successful trial shipments confirm the technical readiness of ports and railway infrastructure for regular service.

The development of new transport corridors directly impacts the country’s macroeconomic indicators. The main drivers of Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth are the services and trade sectors, which require stable logistics.

Reducing logistics costs through alternative routes will allow domestic enterprises to more efficiently promote their products to foreign markets, as the Ministry of Economy and Commerce previously stated.