Local elections to cost Kyrgyzstan 64.2 million soms

Local elections, which will be held on April 12 in 5 cities and 25 rural districts, will cost the budget of Kyrgyzstan 4 million more than it was originally planned.

In October 2019, as the Central Election Commission reported with reference to the Ministry of Finance, it was planned to spend 60.5 million soms on the local elections. But the presented cost estimate of the CEC indicates 64.2 million.

Batken region will get 518,000 soms of the sum for salaries to PEC members, 1,430 million — Jalal-Abad region, 3,040 million — Issyk-Kul region, 931,000 — Naryn region, 7,320 million — Osh region and 1,840 million — Chui region. It is planned to allocate 14,825 million to the CEC for salaries.

Business trips will cost 2,433 million soms. At least 21,715 million soms will be allocated for «other expenses». Transportation costs will amount to 1,794 million soms.

The elections will be held on April 12, 2020. Registration of list of candidates for deputies to the City Councils ends on March 13 — 30 calendar days before the day of voting, to Rural Councils — on March 23 — 20 days before the election day.