Project on preferential financing of farmers launched in Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a decree on launch of the project «Financing of Agriculture-8.» The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

At least 1,250 billion soms will be allocated from the budget for implementation of the project. Money is allocated for small and large agricultural producers, processing enterprises.

The final interest rate for small agricultural producers, including individuals, is 10 percent, for large agricultural producers — 8 percent, for food and processing enterprises — 6 percent.

«The total sum of the project in 2020 will exceed 6 billion soms. This will allow not only enlarge existing farms, but also increase export potential and preserve food security,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

The project has been implemented in Kyrgyzstan since 2013. The Prime Minister instructed to conduct an analysis of loans given earlier through this project and to determine its effect on the country’s agricultural growth.
