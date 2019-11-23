Kyrgyz farmers obtain preferential loans for 5,043.6 billion soms in 2019

Since the beginning of the year, commercial banks of Kyrgyzstan have provided 9,908 soft loans for 5,043.6 billion soms. The Ministry of Finance reported.

According to it, at least 2,834 loans for 1,116.4 billion soms were granted for plant production, 6,755 loans for 2,614 billion soms — for cattle breeding, 319 loans for 1,313 billion soms — for processing and services.

Recall, under the project «Financing of Agriculture — 7» the money of commercial banks and financial institutions are provided at a concessional interest rate (at 6, 8 and 10 percent per annum) to business entities and individuals of Kyrgyzstan for development of crop production, livestock breeding and processing of agricultural products.