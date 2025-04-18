Bakyt Torobaev tells farmers about preferential credit programs

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev held a meeting with heads of districts and heads of ayil okmotu during a working visit to Talas region. Information on preferential state loans for farmers was presented at the meeting. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

In particular, detailed information was presented on the project Financing of Agriculture — 13, covering crop production, livestock farming, water-saving technologies and financing of united commodity producers.

Particular attention was paid to the project Financing of United Commodity Producers, launched in 2025. Its goal is to stimulate the consolidation of small-scale production and provide state support to united commodity producers through affordable preferential loans. The project is designed for five years (60 months) and is financed from the republican budget, as well as state banks.

According to the terms of the Financing of United Commodity Producers project: