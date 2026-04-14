President orders allocation of funds for preferential lending to farmers

During a working visit to Osh region, the President of Kyrgyzstan met with residents of Alai district.

Sadyr Japarov noted that livestock farming is a priority, as there are more than 215,000 head of livestock in the district, including sheep, goats, yaks, and horses.

According to the presidential press service, an order was signed allocating additional funds for preferential lending to farmers and agricultural workers.

According to the President, the district has identified a need for feed, and relevant agencies have been instructed to develop and ensure feed supplies for Alai farmers.

«To improve the supply of irrigation water to irrigated lands, work is underway to build pumping stations and implement water-saving technologies. In particular, construction of Murdash pipeline continues, and its completion is expected this year. In addition, construction of Kungey-2 canal is underway,» the press service quoted Sadyr Japarov as saying.