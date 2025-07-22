19:50
USD 87.45
EUR 101.82
RUB 1.12
English

Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn

Farmers in Kyrgyzstan’s Chon-Alai district have started cultivating thornless sea buckthorn, using saplings imported from Russia’s Altai Krai. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The varieties planted include «Inya,» «Klavdiya,» and «Altai.» Approximately 90 percent of the saplings have successfully taken root and begun bearing fruit. Each bush is expected to yield from 8 to 12 kilograms of berries.

To save water, the plantations are irrigated using drip irrigation technology.

The berries will be sold at prices ranging from 250 to 380 soms per kilogram, offering a promising source of income for local farmers.
link: https://24.kg/english/337128/
views: 145
Print
Related
Famous Heinz ketchup made from tomatoes grown in Zhaiyl district
Seven new machine and tractor stations opened in Kyrgyzstan
Champion livestock breeder receives 10 hectares of land from authorities
Construction of 9 "smart" greenhouses to be completed in Kyrgyzstan by autumn
Agriculture Ministry and Turkish Ambassador discuss preferential customs terms
Cholpon-Ata to be declared agricultural capital of Organization of Turkic States
Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand its agricultural exports
Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation in agriculture
Kyrgyzstan abandons use of hazardous pesticides
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia 1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia
22 July, Tuesday
18:46
Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckth...
18:37
Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram
18:24
Register of bona fide entrepreneurs: Acceptance of documents begins
17:11
Officials to pay fine of 10,000 soms for sending runaround replies to appeals
16:55
Illegal import of psychotropic medications: Suspects detained in Kyrgyzstan