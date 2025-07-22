Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn

Farmers in Kyrgyzstan’s Chon-Alai district have started cultivating thornless sea buckthorn, using saplings imported from Russia’s Altai Krai. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The varieties planted include «Inya,» «Klavdiya,» and «Altai.» Approximately 90 percent of the saplings have successfully taken root and begun bearing fruit. Each bush is expected to yield from 8 to 12 kilograms of berries.

To save water, the plantations are irrigated using drip irrigation technology.

The berries will be sold at prices ranging from 250 to 380 soms per kilogram, offering a promising source of income for local farmers.