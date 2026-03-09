11:06
Meat clusters: Farmers to receive concessional loans at 3 percent

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic has launched a pilot project to develop meat clusters in Chui region and Bishkek.

The project covers the entire production cycle — from livestock fattening to processing and marketing of meat products. Farmers will be provided with concessional loans at an annual interest rate of 3 percent for up to 60 months, including a grace period of up to 12 months.

The total financing for the project amounts to 1.5 billion soms. The initiative is being implemented through Aiyl Bank OJSC and Eldik Bank OJSC.
