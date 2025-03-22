More than 1,000 farmers received preferential loans in Kyrgyzstan

As of March 20, 2025, at least 1,018 farmers received preferential loans within the framework of Financing Agriculture — 13 project. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.
The total amount of loans provided amounted to 621,408 million soms.
The loans were provided in two categories: «Crop production» and «Animal husbandry»:
- 124 loans for 68,075 million soms were provided in the «Crop production» category;
- 894 loans for 553,333 million soms were provided in the «Animal husbandry» category.