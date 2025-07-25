Champion cherry farmer lives in Jeti-Oguz district

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev got acquainted with the activities of Uzak Group nursery farm located in Jeti-Oguz district during his working visit to Issyk-Kul region.

Minister Bakyt Torobaev highly appreciated this project and noted:

«This nursery farm is an example for the development of horticulture. Modern agricultural methods are used here, and the fruit and berry sector is being diversified. By supporting such initiatives, we can increase the export potential of agricultural products. We are ready to expand state mechanisms to support entrepreneurs,» the minister said.

The minister also met with local farmers and nursery farm management to discuss opportunities for entering both domestic and international markets.

The nursery farm is located on the territory of Saruu aiyl aimak of Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region. The main activity is the cultivation of seedlings of fruit and berry crops.

The nursery grows 7 varieties of black currant, 2 varieties of pear, 2 varieties of apricot, and 5 thornless varieties of sea buckthorn. Due to increased demand, the nursery also began growing strawberry seedlings in 2025. The total number of seedlings is 230,000 pieces.

The nursery farm covers a total area of 60 hectares, including 13 hectares of cherry orchard and 22 hectares of apricot. The black currant plantation on an area of 20 hectares was laid out in 2023 and adapted for mechanized harvesting.

In 2024, the head of the nursery, Zhyrgal Madzhikov, was awarded the title of «Champion Farmer» for the high yield of cherries.