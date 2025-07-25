15:26
USD 87.30
EUR 102.65
RUB 1.11
English

Champion cherry farmer lives in Jeti-Oguz district

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev got acquainted with the activities of Uzak Group nursery farm located in Jeti-Oguz district during his working visit to Issyk-Kul region.

Minister Bakyt Torobaev highly appreciated this project and noted:

«This nursery farm is an example for the development of horticulture. Modern agricultural methods are used here, and the fruit and berry sector is being diversified. By supporting such initiatives, we can increase the export potential of agricultural products. We are ready to expand state mechanisms to support entrepreneurs,» the minister said.

The minister also met with local farmers and nursery farm management to discuss opportunities for entering both domestic and international markets.

The nursery farm is located on the territory of Saruu aiyl aimak of Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region. The main activity is the cultivation of seedlings of fruit and berry crops.

The nursery grows 7 varieties of black currant, 2 varieties of pear, 2 varieties of apricot, and 5 thornless varieties of sea buckthorn. Due to increased demand, the nursery also began growing strawberry seedlings in 2025. The total number of seedlings is 230,000 pieces.

The nursery farm covers a total area of 60 hectares, including 13 hectares of cherry orchard and 22 hectares of apricot. The black currant plantation on an area of 20 hectares was laid out in 2023 and adapted for mechanized harvesting.

In 2024, the head of the nursery, Zhyrgal Madzhikov, was awarded the title of «Champion Farmer» for the high yield of cherries.
link: https://24.kg/english/337517/
views: 114
Print
Related
Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn
Export of frozen fruit from Kyrgyzstan abroad increased almost 40 times
Bakyt Torobaev tells farmers about preferential credit programs
More than 1,000 farmers received preferential loans in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s farmers receive 188 units of equipment on lease in 2025
Farmers to be able to apply for land plots online
Farmers to be provided with up to 10,000 tons of diesel fuel at reduced price
Farmers in Kyrgyzstan can buy seeds with 30 percent discount
Damage to farmers from predators exceeds 23 million soms in Naryn region
Kyrgyz farmers receive 4.8 billion soms in preferential loans
Popular
Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership
25 July, Friday
15:15
Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 16 percent by 2030 Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 16 pe...
14:37
Champion cherry farmer lives in Jeti-Oguz district
14:26
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
14:21
Sadyr Japarov extends condolences to Vladimir Putin over plane crash
14:15
Agriculture Ministry plans to build compound feed plant in Kyrgyzstan