Register of farmers to be created in Kyrgyzstan

The process of digitizing farmers has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, Asel Kenenbaeva, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, a «personal account» for farmers is being developed and will be launched by the end of the year, allowing them to access services online.

«But farmers will not be interested in using an empty personal account, so we are currently digitizing data. We will form a unified register where all our departments will enter information about farmers they work with — in the areas of crop production, livestock breeding, and land resource allocation. All farmers’ assets — land, livestock, machinery, and so on — will also be digitized. Once this process is complete, we will launch the personal account in parallel so that citizens can verify whether all their data and assets have been recorded and then apply for services,» Asel Kenenbaeva said.

She added that work is also underway on an interactive map. It will allow agricultural producers to access data, for example, on artificial insemination points or available agricultural machinery in a specific area.

«We understand that not everyone will be able to immediately use mobile applications or online portals, so Farmer Service Centers will also be involved. They will assist in the transition to digital platforms. We will not yet eliminate in-person communication between farmers and our district offices. We are actively working to ensure that our local staff are well trained and possess strong digital skills,» the deputy minister noted.
