Grasshopper farming emerges as new business in Bishkek

Grasshopper farming and sales have been gaining popularity worldwide and in several Asian countries in recent years as an alternative to traditional livestock breeding. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry notes that this type of enterprise offers good opportunities for improving food security and generating additional income.

Bishkek resident Adyl started his small grasshopper farm five years ago with just 30 insects. Over time, he has built a broad customer base and now runs the business together with his partner, Kubat.

Adyl roasts grasshoppers and also produces grasshopper flour, which he claims has positive effects in cancer treatment. The products are also in high demand among athletes.
