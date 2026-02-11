15:11
USD 87.45
EUR 104.14
RUB 1.13
English

Farmers can apply for preferential loans online from February 15

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, together with Aiyl Bank OJSC and Eldik Bank OJSC, has announced the launch of an electronic queue for accessing preferential loans. This digital system was developed by the ministry’s technical operator, the state enterprise AgroSmart, and implemented on the i-Dyikan platform.

Starting February 15, the i-Dyikan digital platform will allow farmers to register, submit applications for preferential loans, and join the bank queue remotely. Loan disbursements will be made according to the established criteria and requirements of preferential financing programs.

The transition to a digital format will enable farmers to track the status of their applications online. i-Dyikan also provides access to the ministry’s public services electronically, significantly reducing bureaucratic procedures.

This new mechanism is expected to be an important step in simplifying farmers’ access to financial resources and advancing the overall digitalization of the country’s agricultural sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/361569/
views: 142
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to receive $30 million loan to prevent pandemics
Women entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan can now obtain loans at 12 percent
More than 57,000 Kyrgyzstanis impose self-ban on obtaining loans
Eco-Transport loan program launched in Kyrgyzstan
More than 19,000 people in Kyrgyzstan set self-ban on loans
Entrepreneurship Development Fund increases loan amount for livestock purchases
New rules for consumer loans: Daily rate at 0.08 and repayment without penalties
Preferential loans for preschool education provided until December 2025
Over 11,800 entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan receive interest-free loans
President authorizes Cabinet to restructure loans without Parliament’s approval
Popular
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan
Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan
Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
11 February, Wednesday
15:03
Citrus production on rise in Kyrgyzstan Citrus production on rise in Kyrgyzstan
14:55
Sixty types of domestic agricultural products exported to 80 countries
14:42
Kyrgyzstan joins global AI training center for government officials
14:35
Kyrgyzstan plans to achieve energy self-sufficiency by 2030
14:26
Armed extortionist targeting schoolchildren detained in Osh