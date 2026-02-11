Farmers can apply for preferential loans online from February 15

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, together with Aiyl Bank OJSC and Eldik Bank OJSC, has announced the launch of an electronic queue for accessing preferential loans. This digital system was developed by the ministry’s technical operator, the state enterprise AgroSmart, and implemented on the i-Dyikan platform.

Starting February 15, the i-Dyikan digital platform will allow farmers to register, submit applications for preferential loans, and join the bank queue remotely. Loan disbursements will be made according to the established criteria and requirements of preferential financing programs.

The transition to a digital format will enable farmers to track the status of their applications online. i-Dyikan also provides access to the ministry’s public services electronically, significantly reducing bureaucratic procedures.

This new mechanism is expected to be an important step in simplifying farmers’ access to financial resources and advancing the overall digitalization of the country’s agricultural sector.