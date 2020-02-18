Bug device found at headquarters of Sadyr Japarov’s supporters

A bug device was found at the headquarters of supporters of Sadyr Japarov. A lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev posted about it on Facebook.

According to him, investigation group worked at the scene.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that the brother of Sadyr Japarov allegedly found the bug device. According to preliminary data, when he came to the office, he found a suspicious object on the ceiling.

«The office of Sadyr Japarov’s supporters is located in Ilbirs building. When the suspicious device was found, they called the police. Law enforcers will commission an examination,» the sources said.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.