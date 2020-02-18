13:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bug device found at headquarters of Sadyr Japarov’s supporters

A bug device was found at the headquarters of supporters of Sadyr Japarov. A lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev posted about it on Facebook.

According to him, investigation group worked at the scene.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that the brother of Sadyr Japarov allegedly found the bug device. According to preliminary data, when he came to the office, he found a suspicious object on the ceiling.

«The office of Sadyr Japarov’s supporters is located in Ilbirs building. When the suspicious device was found, they called the police. Law enforcers will commission an examination,» the sources said.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/143944/
views: 43
Print
Related
Fled 6 years ago Sadyr Japarov’s sister repeatedly put on wanted list
State Penitentiary Service: Sadyr Japarov will not be released until 2026
Ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov to be released in 2026
Ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov not to be transferred to penal settlement
Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov continues in Bishkek
Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov held in Bishkek
President is urged not to be afraid of Sadyr Japarov and amnesty him
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov to hold peaceful rally
Sadyr Japarov’s release. Amnesty request submitted to prosecutor’s office
Sadyr Japarov applies to president for a pardon
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
18 February, Tuesday
13:03
Arrested for bribe commandant of General Staff found guilty, fined Arrested for bribe commandant of General Staff found g...
12:56
Batch of smuggled laptops for 3 million soms seized in Batken
12:45
Bug device found at headquarters of Sadyr Japarov’s supporters
12:19
Project on construction of logistics center scuttled in At-Bashi
11:29
Kyrgyz language training held for Bishkek City Hall officials