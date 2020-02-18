About 1,300 people registered in private house in Osh city

At least 1,300 people have been registered in a private house in Osh city. Atyr Abdrakhmatova, a member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, posted about it on Achyk Shailoo page on Facebook.

The availability of registration does not guarantee participation in voting. Preliminary voters’ lists will be hanged at precinct commissions on February 22. Until March 27, each voter can check himself in the list. You can also check yourself on Tizme portal and by calling 119.

Earlier, deputy of the Parliament Mirlan Zheenchoroev said that 33,805 people have changed their registration for a month in Osh city, 6,950 — in Tokmak, 2,798 — in Karakol.

The President of the country signed a decree according to which elections to local councils would be held on April 12, 2020.