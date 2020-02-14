Eight-grader stabbed to death in Osh, two schoolchildren sentenced

Two school students were sentenced in Osh city. In May 2019, they killed an eighth grade student — 15-year-old Samat Akmatov. The Osh City Court reported.

Yesterday, the City Court convicted two schoolchildren A.I.,17, and D. uulu N., 16, under the article «Murder.» They were sentenced to 10 years in prison. Earlier it was reported that one of the accused is a student of a madrasah.

It is specified that three teenagers were defendants in the case, but charges were dropped against one of them.

«The court recovered 75,864 soms from the parents of the convicts in favor of the affected party as pecuniary damage, and 1 million soms — for moral damage,» the court said.

Recall, a verbal skirmish broke out between the student of the madrasah and the deceased near a school. During the quarrel, the eighth grader was hit with a sharp object. He died of injuries at the Osh Regional Hospital.