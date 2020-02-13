Elections 2020. Prosecution bodies to monitor compliance with law

Prosecution bodes of Kyrgyzstan will monitor compliance with election laws. It was stated during a meeting with representatives of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the Venice Commission. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Issues of improving legislation on elections, draft laws aimed at improving the effectiveness of mechanisms for preventing, suppressing violations in the process of preparing and holding of voting, protecting citizens’ voting rights and responsibility for violation of election laws were discussed.

International partners were informed about the powers and role of prosecution bodies to oversee executive authorities and local self-government.

In their turn, representatives of the OSCE / ODIHR and the Venice Commission exchanged views on draft laws providing for increased responsibility and effectiveness in counteracting vote-buying, prevention of the abuse of administrative resources that affect the free expression of citizens.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed on mutual consultations and continuation of work to improve the electoral law.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan in the fall of 2020.