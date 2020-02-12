17:17
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Jeenbekov: Kazakhstan does not comply with EAEU agreement

Kazakhstan does not comply with the principles of the Eurasian Economic Union. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated at a meeting of the Committee for Development of Industry and Entrepreneurship at the National Council for Sustainable Development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Representatives of the Association of Freight Forwarders told the head of state today about the situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.

«The authorities of Kazakhstan have opened the way to corruption. After crossing the border, representatives of the authorities stand along the road and stop heavy trucks, demanding money. Cargo is delayed up to six days,» they complained to the President.

Related news
Over 100 heavy trucks accumulate near Ak-Tilek Avtodorozhny checkpoint
Vice Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev told that negotiations were ongoing with Kazakhstan.

«We discuss this issue. According to them, most of the cargo that goes to Russia is left in Kazakhstan. Prices for the goods are also incorrectly indicated in the declarations. This issue will be discussed at a meeting in Moscow,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the EAEU partners must abide by the principles of the union.

«One of the four basic principles of the union is the free movement of goods. The neighbors break the agreement. Moreover, this already becomes a habit. This also happened last year. Where should we go? Our goods have to enter the EAEU market. We have accessed the union for this,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/143425/
views: 67
Print
Related
Conflict in Kazakhstan: Affected refugees discharged from hospitals
Conflict in Masanchi: About 24,000 people from Kazakhstan enter Kyrgyzstan
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
Over 170 people turn to doctors after riots in Kazakhstan
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: EAEU - priority of Kyrgyzstan’s policy
New EEC Head to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation
12 February, Wednesday
16:54
Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of m...
16:39
Weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan wins silver medal in Uzbekistan
16:31
Jeenbekov: Kazakhstan does not comply with EAEU agreement
16:16
Where is patriotism? Why Chinese company will dress Kyrgyzstan’s Olympic team
15:41
Lack of places in prisons. Jeenbekov proposes to abandon penal practice