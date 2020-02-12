Jeenbekov: Kazakhstan does not comply with EAEU agreement

Kazakhstan does not comply with the principles of the Eurasian Economic Union. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated at a meeting of the Committee for Development of Industry and Entrepreneurship at the National Council for Sustainable Development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Representatives of the Association of Freight Forwarders told the head of state today about the situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.

«The authorities of Kazakhstan have opened the way to corruption. After crossing the border, representatives of the authorities stand along the road and stop heavy trucks, demanding money. Cargo is delayed up to six days,» they complained to the President.

Vice Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev told that negotiations were ongoing with Kazakhstan.

«We discuss this issue. According to them, most of the cargo that goes to Russia is left in Kazakhstan. Prices for the goods are also incorrectly indicated in the declarations. This issue will be discussed at a meeting in Moscow,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the EAEU partners must abide by the principles of the union.

«One of the four basic principles of the union is the free movement of goods. The neighbors break the agreement. Moreover, this already becomes a habit. This also happened last year. Where should we go? Our goods have to enter the EAEU market. We have accessed the union for this,» he said.