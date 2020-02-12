Lack of places in prisons. Jeenbekov proposes to abandon penal practice

It is not necessary to immediately imprison for economic crimes. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting of the Committee for Development of Industry and Entrepreneurship at the National Council for Sustainable Development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposed to use mechanisms of compensation for the damage caused and holding accountable for economic crimes.

«In my opinion, the interests of neither the state nor the citizen will suffer,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The Prosecutor General’s Office was instructed to approve the basic principles and procedure of inspections.

«The prosecution authorities should become a kind of filter between entrepreneurs and inspection bodies and not allow unreasonable checks,» the president said.

Earlier, the head of state rightfully noted that law enforcement agencies, hiding behind the fight against corruption, go beyond their powers and create artificial obstacles to business. «There have been appeals expressing concern that, in some cases, severe measures are being taken against entrepreneurs up to detention,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov told.