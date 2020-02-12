President Jeenbekov outraged by fiscal authorities

Law enforcement agencies, hiding behind the fight against corruption, go beyond their powers and create artificial obstacles to business. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting of the Committee for Development of Industry and Entrepreneurship at the National Council for Sustainable Development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The head of state noted: complaints from the private sector about pressure and unreasonable checks by law enforcement and fiscal authorities have become more frequent.

«There have been appeals expressing concern that, in some cases, severe measures are being taken against entrepreneurs up to detention,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov told.

Instead of legalizing business in the shadows, fiscal authorities conduct unreasonable inspections of bona fide entrepreneurs, fine them and require advance payments. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The president also criticized the judiciary for insufficient protection of the rights of entrepreneurs and investors.