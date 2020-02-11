Conflict in Kazakhstan: Affected refugees discharged from hospitals

Affected refugees are discharged from hospitals. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

As of February 10, only one person is still in a medical facility in Tokmak city.

«As of February 9, there were 13 people in medical facilities of Chui region and Bishkek. Almost all of them were discharged and continue treatment in Kazakhstan. One person undergoes treatment in Tokmak hospital. All patients had various injuries: bruises, concussion, gunshot wounds,» the ministry noted.

According to official data of the authorities of Kazakhstan, almost 1,000 people took part in the riots in Masanchi and other settlements, 11 citizens died, 40 were injured, 50 were arrested. More than 30 residential buildings, 15 commercial objects, 23 cars were damaged by arsons.

An emergency situation regime was declared in Kordai district of the Republic of Kazakhstan.