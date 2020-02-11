12:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Conflict in Kazakhstan: Affected refugees discharged from hospitals

Affected refugees are discharged from hospitals. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

As of February 10, only one person is still in a medical facility in Tokmak city.

Related news
Conflict in Masanchi: About 24,000 people from Kazakhstan enter Kyrgyzstan
«As of February 9, there were 13 people in medical facilities of Chui region and Bishkek. Almost all of them were discharged and continue treatment in Kazakhstan. One person undergoes treatment in Tokmak hospital. All patients had various injuries: bruises, concussion, gunshot wounds,» the ministry noted.

According to official data of the authorities of Kazakhstan, almost 1,000 people took part in the riots in Masanchi and other settlements, 11 citizens died, 40 were injured, 50 were arrested. More than 30 residential buildings, 15 commercial objects, 23 cars were damaged by arsons.

An emergency situation regime was declared in Kordai district of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/143237/
views: 62
Print
Related
Conflict in Masanchi: About 24,000 people from Kazakhstan enter Kyrgyzstan
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
Over 170 people turn to doctors after riots in Kazakhstan
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
President thanks Kazakh authorities for return of Kyrgyzstanis from Wuhan
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Kazakhstan
Deputy asks PM to solve problem of heavy trucks on Kazakhstan’s border
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus 154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
11 February, Tuesday
12:06
Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov resigns Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov resig...
11:57
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to snow
11:53
Kyrgyzstani becomes arm wrestling champion of Korea
11:34
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Taekwondo Tournament
11:25
Conflict in Kazakhstan: Affected refugees discharged from hospitals