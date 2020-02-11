12:11
Conflict in Masanchi: About 24,000 people from Kazakhstan enter Kyrgyzstan

About 24,000 people from Kazakhstan crossed the border of Kyrgyzstan through border checkpoints after the riots in Kordai region. The Deputy Prime Minister, the head of the government commission for elimination of consequences Berdibek Saparbaev, told at a briefing in Sortobe village yesterday.

«We visited checkpoints Aukhatty, Karasu this morning. There are no restrictions on crossing the border. Currently, according to reports, 24,000 people have moved to the other side (to Kyrgyzstan). The elders, women, the youth began to return yesterday,» Berdibek Saparbaev told reporters.

Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
It became known last night that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed Askar Myrzakhmetov from the post of head of Zhambyl region. It is noted on the website of Akorda that the official himself submitted notice of resignation. The Head of the Republic of Kazakhstan appointed Berdibek Saparbaev as the head of the region, relieving him of the post of Deputy Prime Minister.

Earlier, the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan confirmed crossing of the border only by 4,000 Kazakhstanis.

According to the official data of the authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan, almost 1,000 people took part in the riots in Masanchi village and other settlements, 11 citizens died, 40 were injured, 50 were detained. More than 30 residential buildings, 15 commercial objects, 23 cars were damaged as a result of arsons.

An emergency situation regime has been declared in Kordai district of Kazakhstan.
