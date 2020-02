The police normalized the situation after a mass brawl in Kordai district of Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan. Tengrinews.kz reports.

According to the authorities of Kazakhstan, the brawl occurred from molester motives.

«The provocateurs tried to take advantage of this. The police normalized the situation, it was brought under control. Those guilty of disturbing public order will be held accountable,» the information says.

Recall, users of social media sent out a video of pogroms in Kordai region. The Investigation Department of the Police Department of Zhambyl region launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 293 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.