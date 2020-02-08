Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan

Press service of the Police Department of Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan commented on the information about the incident in Masanchi village, Kordai district, Tengrinews.kz reports.

«A mass brawl broke out between the residents in Masanchi village. The conflict was brought under control by the police, the situation is under control,» the police department said.

The Investigation Department of the Police Department of Zhambyl region launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «Hooliganism». Instigators and participants of the conflict are being identified.

The Police Department of Zhambyl region asks citizens to trust only official information and not to spread rumors and fake messages.

However, the chairman of the Dungan Association of Kazakhstan, Husei Daurov, reported that shooting began in Masanchi village in Kordai district and the situation is getting worse, KazTAG correspondent reports.

The situation in Kyrgyzstan is stable.