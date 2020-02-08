Case of ex-Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov sent to court

Case of the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Kursan Asanov, was sent to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. His lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, three people are suspects in the case — Kursan Asanov, his driver Damirbek Paizylda uulu and journalist Tursunbek Beishenbekov.

Nurlanbek Esenbaev is a presiding judge.

Kursan Asanov was charged with the article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code, and a notice of suspicion was handed on four counts, in particular, illegal temporary assignment of employees — criminal investigators of the special operations regiment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Damirbek Paizylda uulu and Mukhammed-Ali Asanov to carry out his purely personal, family-related orders, using them as his assistant and bodyguard.

As a result of his actions, the state suffered damage in the amount of 793,197 soms.

Kursan Asanov and his okul bala (named son) Tursunbek Beishenbekov are also suspected of disseminating knowingly false information associated with the charge of committing grave and especially grave crimes against the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov.

During the events on August 7-8, 2019, the former deputy minister deliberately destroyed evidence, traces of crime and conspired with his son Mukhammed-Ali Asanov and the criminal investigator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Damirbek Paizylda uulu, who hid material evidence and other items that had value and importance for the investigating authorities, which were subsequently handed over by them to the supporters of Almazbek Atambayev.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. On August 23, driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained. He was accused of aiding in abuse of official position. On August 27, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was arrested. The court chose for him a preventive measure in form of house arrest.