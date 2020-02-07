11:57
Native of Kyrgyzstan faces 18 years in prison for murder of policeman in Moscow

The jury delivered a guilty verdict to a native of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlan Muratov, within the case on murder of a policeman in the Moscow metro. The prosecution asked 18 years to be served in a maximum security penal colony for him, RIA Novosti reported.

«I propose a sentence of 18 years in a maximum security penal colony, the prosecutor said during hearing of arguments,» the media outlet quoted the prosecutor as saying.

Earlier, the jury passed a guilty verdict to the native of Kyrgyzstan, and they believe that he deserves leniency.

The incident occurred on the night of September 3, 2018. According to investigators, 23-year-old policeman Andrei Raisky stopped Muratov, who, as it seemed to the policeman, was drunk. They went to a police department, but on the way they came into the service toilet, where the accused, the investigation believes, grabbed a gun from the policeman and shot him in the head and ran away.

Earlier, the lawyer of Nurlan Muratov, Aleksey Tolstykh, argued that there was no evidence of the guilt of the Kyrgyzstani.
