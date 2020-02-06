11:24
Work visa to Turkey costs Kyrgyzstanis $ 80 instead of $ 30

Representatives of the Association of Private Employment Agencies claim that the agreement on mutual reduction of the cost of a work visa has been violated. The head of the Association Sherbolot uulu Askerbek told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there is an agreement that a work visa cannot cost more than $ 30 for citizens of Turkey and citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

The reduced rates of fees for issue of work visas, according to the agreement, should be applied from May 15, 2019.

«However, the citizens of our country pay $ 80 for a work visa. The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan does not accept applications for them. Documents are considered by a private company, and the only one. This LLC estimated its services at $ 50 per visa. This year, it is expected that approximately 10,000 — 15,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan should obtain work visas,» Sherbolot uulu Askerbek stressed.

He added that their organization demands to return visa processing to the diplomatic mission. «Or this company has to reduce prices. We pay another $ 175 in Turkey. So, count all this plus queues. People wait for about four weeks until their documents are accepted. As a result, our migrants lose money and time,» Sherbolot uulu Askerbek said.

The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan explained that the cost of a total package of documents for going to work in Turkey is $ 80 and includes:

  • Work visa processing — $ 30 (in accordance with previously reached agreements);
  • Service fee of the visa center (outsourcing services) — $ 50.
link: https://24.kg/english/142779/
views: 68
