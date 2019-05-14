Cost of work visas to Turkey for Kyrgyzstanis reduced

Kyrgyzstan and Turkey agreed on mutual reduction of a work visa fee. The Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties agreed to mutually reduce the work visa fee from $ 283 for Kyrgyzstanis and $ 280 for citizens of Turkey to $ 30.

«The parity reduction of the work visa fee will create favorable conditions for the employment of Kyrgyz citizens in Turkey, which is especially important at the height of the tourist season,» the Consular Service Department said.

Reduced fees for issue of work visas will be in force from May 15, 2019.

In addition, an additional protocol to an intergovernmental agreement on mutual trips of citizens dated April 26, 2011 was signed.

The document provides for exemption of citizens of Kyrgyzstan who arrive in Turkey to receive medical services and stay in the country for more than three months, and their accompanying persons from payment of a residence permit fee.

Citizens of both states, arriving through government agencies on matters of religion and education, are exempted from the need to obtain work permits.