18:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Cost of work visas to Turkey for Kyrgyzstanis reduced

Kyrgyzstan and Turkey agreed on mutual reduction of a work visa fee. The Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties agreed to mutually reduce the work visa fee from $ 283 for Kyrgyzstanis and $ 280 for citizens of Turkey to $ 30.

«The parity reduction of the work visa fee will create favorable conditions for the employment of Kyrgyz citizens in Turkey, which is especially important at the height of the tourist season,» the Consular Service Department said.

Reduced fees for issue of work visas will be in force from May 15, 2019.

In addition, an additional protocol to an intergovernmental agreement on mutual trips of citizens dated April 26, 2011 was signed.

The document provides for exemption of citizens of Kyrgyzstan who arrive in Turkey to receive medical services and stay in the country for more than three months, and their accompanying persons from payment of a residence permit fee.

Citizens of both states, arriving through government agencies on matters of religion and education, are exempted from the need to obtain work permits.
link:
views: 396
Print
Related
MFA of Kyrgyzstan comments on incident involving Ambassador of Turkey
Iftar scandal. Foreign Ministry of Turkey supports its Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
MFA not considering issue of assessing statement of Ambassador of Turkey to KR
Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan leaves iftar of SDMK with scandal
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss opening of Osh - Istanbul flight
Kyrgyzstani accused of murder of former boyfriend in Turkey
Kyrgyzstani wounded in shooting in Izmir (Turkey)
Deputies support Kubanychbek Omuraliev as Ambassador to Turkey
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan transfers assets of FETO-linked company to Turkey
Director of Turkish school in Bishkek accused of harassment
Popular
Tijani Abdul from Nigeria: I am black Kyrgyz Tijani Abdul from Nigeria: I am black Kyrgyz
Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police
More than 4.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first quarter of 2019 More than 4.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first quarter of 2019
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Issyk-Kul region President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Issyk-Kul region