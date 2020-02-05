00:41
Exchange of land plots with Tajikistan starts in Batken

Deputies of Samarkandek Rural Council of Batken district approved transfer of 1.4 hectares of irrigated land to Tajikistan. Photos of the decision were posted on social media.

Earlier it was reported that Symy land plot of Samarkandek rural administration and Aryk-Asty land plot of Ak-Sai rural administration would be transferred to Tajikistan.

According to local residents, government officials did not meet with them and did not explain the situation.

«We know that Symy and Aryk-Asty will be exchanged. They are very close to Tajikistan. But no one came and explained it to us. People who live in Symy still do not know anything, no one received their consent. After the conflicts, many people left their houses in Aryk-Asty, some of them are destroyed. But it is still the property of the local population,» local residents told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov promised to hold a meeting with each resident of villages over 18 years old on the exchange of land plots with Tajikistan.
