Kyrgyzstani sentenced to six years in prison for drug trafficking in Russia

The Zasviyazhsky District Court of Ulyanovsk, Russia, has convicted 20-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan Aizirek Abdykalykova. The judge found her guilty of attempted large-scale drug trafficking, Kommersant reports.

The investigation established that on May 21, 2025, the unemployed Kyrgyz woman received the coordinates of a stash via messaging app. Following instructions from her handler, she took the synthetic drugs for distribution.

That same day, law enforcement officers detained the suspect near a residential building during a special operation.

At the court hearing, the defendant fully admitted her guilt.

The court upheld the prosecution’s position and sentenced Abdykalykova to six years and six months in prison. She was also ordered to pay a fine of 50,000 rubles.
