13:50
USD 87.41
EUR 103.01
RUB 1.12
English

Over 160 migrants, including from Kyrgyzstan, deported from Sakhalin

More than 160 migrants, including from Kyrgyzstan, have been deported from Sakhalin Island. Ostrova news agency reports.

It is noted that bailiffs in the Sakhalin Oblast deported another group of foreigners for violating immigration laws. All of them arrived from Central Asian countries seeking employment but had not obtained the necessary documents for work.

It was established that the migrants from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries had expired migration cards. They also lacked residence registration, employment contracts, or work permits. Law enforcement officials issued administrative charges against each foreigner for violating the rules of stay in Russia.

The court fined each violator 2,000 rubles and ordered their forced deportation from the Russian Federation. After all the paperwork was completed, bailiffs escorted the foreigners to the state border. These citizens will now be banned from entering Russia for five years.
link: https://24.kg/english/356654/
views: 140
Print
Related
Over 128,000 Kyrgyzstanis added to Russia’s Register of Controlled Persons
3 Kyrgyzstanis, including child, killed in traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 3.5 years for beating disabled child in Russia
Labor Ministry comments on Kyrgyzstanis choosing to participate in Russia’s SMO
Fifteen citizens of Kyrgyzstan to be repatriated from Russia to homeland
Natives of Kyrgyzstan convicted in Moscow region for buying and selling newborn
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens
Buryatia promises to protect rights of Kyrgyz labor migrants
Moscow to ease requirements for Kyrgyz migrants, Dmitry Peskov says
Russia asked to speed up service in migration departments for Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026 Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1 Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1
Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22 Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22
Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek
30 December, Tuesday
13:05
President of Kyrgyzstan awards head of Chinese company with Dostuk Order President of Kyrgyzstan awards head of Chinese company...
12:58
Modern runway lighting system being installed at Manas Airport
12:53
Underground workshop producing counterfeit vodka uncovered in Bishkek
12:49
Tragedy in Big Chui Canal: Deaths of three men confirmed
12:44
Over 160 migrants, including from Kyrgyzstan, deported from Sakhalin