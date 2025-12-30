Over 160 migrants, including from Kyrgyzstan, deported from Sakhalin

More than 160 migrants, including from Kyrgyzstan, have been deported from Sakhalin Island. Ostrova news agency reports.

It is noted that bailiffs in the Sakhalin Oblast deported another group of foreigners for violating immigration laws. All of them arrived from Central Asian countries seeking employment but had not obtained the necessary documents for work.

It was established that the migrants from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries had expired migration cards. They also lacked residence registration, employment contracts, or work permits. Law enforcement officials issued administrative charges against each foreigner for violating the rules of stay in Russia.

The court fined each violator 2,000 rubles and ordered their forced deportation from the Russian Federation. After all the paperwork was completed, bailiffs escorted the foreigners to the state border. These citizens will now be banned from entering Russia for five years.