Two suspects in murder of a man were detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of the capital reported.

The man’s body was found near a transformer on Trudovaya Street. Stab wounds were found on the victim’s neck and chest. The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings under Article 130 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic have been launched. Forensic examinations were commissioned.

The killed man with hearing disabilities was 53 years old. The suspects — 52-year-old K.A. and 49-year-old Sh.B. — were detained in Bishkek. They are also hearing impaired. The detainees were placed in the pretrial detention center 1 for 2 months. Investigation is underway.