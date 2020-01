The Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan has issued 946 guarantees to entrepreneurs for 921 million soms for taking loans from banks. Press service of the fund reports.

In total, since the beginning of work of the Guarantee Fund in 2016, at least 1,683 guarantees for 1,686 billion soms have been issued. Banks have approved loans for 5,678 billion soms.

In 2020, the fund plans to issue guarantees to businessmen for 1.2 billion soms.