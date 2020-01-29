Elections 2020: Zhanar Akayev has no new party

Deputy of the Parliament, Zhanar Akayev, who announced creation of a new political party, fibbed a little. It became known that he will participate in 2020 elections as a part of the Kyrgyz Liberal Democratic Party, which has been created back in 2011.

The party leader Seitek Kachkynbayev told users of social media that Zhanar Akayev would run for the parliamentary elections as a member of the Kyrgyz Liberal Democratic Party. The deputy and associates intend to hold a presentation of the political organization in Bishkek on February 2.

Earlier, the deputy said that young and progressive people have already become members of the new political association. The ex-deputy minister of economy Eldar Abakirov is among them. He did not voice the name of the party.

Zhanar Akayev was the spokesman for the former president of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev. In 2015, he ran for the Parliament from SDPK list. He was expelled from the faction in 2017.