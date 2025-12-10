11:46
Early parliamentary elections: 15 criminal cases opened — Interior Ministry

Following the early elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh on November 30, at least 15 criminal cases have been opened. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, one citizen has been charged with vote-buying, and the case has been sent to court.

«Since the elections, we continue to receive operational information about violations of electoral law. We also continue to monitor social media. A case was recently opened on constituency No. 8, which is being investigated by Osh regional police. A criminal case has also been opened on constituency No. 9 in Uzgen district. Currently, a total of 15 cases have been opened,» the statement reads.

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums has certified the results of the early parliamentary elections in 29 out of 30 electoral districts. The voting results were cancelled only in constituency No. 13.
