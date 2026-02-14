10:24
CEC reviews election results in constituency No. 13 declaring them valid

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reviewed the results of the parliamentary elections in constituency No. 13, where the results had previously been annulled. The CEC recognized the elections as valid and annulled the results of one candidate.

The basis for the reconsideration was the investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the investigation, the identified violations—the installation of mobile phones at polling stations—were linked to supporters of candidate Bakyt Sydykov. No criminal cases were initiated against other candidates.

Following the meeting, the CEC made a number of decisions. It rescinded its previous resolution, which had previously annulled the results of the vote in constituency No. 13. At the same time, the elections were declared valid.

The CEC annulled the results of candidate Bakyt Sydykov only due to the identified violations reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Taking into account the recount of votes, the commission recognized Aibek Altynbekov, Talant Mamytov, and Aigul Karabekova as elected deputies.

Furthermore, the decision to call a repeat election in this constituency was overturned.

Nine CEC members voted in favor of the resolution, while two voted against.

As a reminder, the CEC previously annulled the voting results in constituency No. 13 due to violations and called a repeat election.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on November 30, 2025.

A total of 65,016 voters were registered in constituency No. 13. At least 30,000 people voted, accounting for 39.44 percent of the votes cast. A total of 14 candidates ran in the constituency.

Bakyt Sydykov received 17,397 votes. Aibek Altynbekov came in second with 13,477 votes. Among the female candidates, Aigul Karabekova received the most support, with 8,839 votes. Talant Mamytov won over 12,000 votes.

Constituency No. 13 is located in Nooken district of Jalal-Abad region. It includes part of Bazar-Korgon district, Kenesh, Arstanbap-Ata, and Saidykum aiyl aimaks, the D. Sadyrbaev, E. Aliyev, and Mombekov aiyl aimaks, as well as Kochkor-Ata and Mailuu-Suu towns.
link: https://24.kg/english/361990/
views: 92
