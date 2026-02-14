CEC reviews election results in constituency No. 13 declaring them valid

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reviewed the results of the parliamentary elections in constituency No. 13, where the results had previously been annulled. The CEC recognized the elections as valid and annulled the results of one candidate.

The basis for the reconsideration was the investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the investigation, the identified violations—the installation of mobile phones at polling stations—were linked to supporters of candidate Bakyt Sydykov. No criminal cases were initiated against other candidates.

Following the meeting, the CEC made a number of decisions. It rescinded its previous resolution, which had previously annulled the results of the vote in constituency No. 13. At the same time, the elections were declared valid.

The CEC annulled the results of candidate Bakyt Sydykov only due to the identified violations reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Taking into account the recount of votes, the commission recognized Aibek Altynbekov, Talant Mamytov, and Aigul Karabekova as elected deputies.

Furthermore, the decision to call a repeat election in this constituency was overturned.

Nine CEC members voted in favor of the resolution, while two voted against.

As a reminder, the CEC previously annulled the voting results in constituency No. 13 due to violations and called a repeat election.