Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan rejects appeal of Zhyldyzkan Dzholdosheva

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan rejected the appeal of Zhogorku Kenesh candidate Zhyldyzkan Dzholdosheva, who demanded that the Central Election Commission overturn the results.

As a reminder, Zhyldyzkan Dzholdosheva received the majority of votes in electoral district No. 8 and was supposed to get into Parliament under the women’s quota. However, the district election commission agreed that violations had been identified at polling stations No. 5514 and 5249 and annulled their results. This affected the overall voting results. The Central Election Commission ruled that candidate Nurzhamal Torobekova will get into the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Dzholdosheva stated that the Supreme Court’s decision was expected, and that her seat in Parliament was taken by a relative of the Central Election Commission chairperson. «Of course, we expected the same situation to occur in the Supreme Court as in the Administrative Court of Bishkek. I had already realized earlier that there was outside interference in this matter. Who exactly is involved remains an open question for me,» she told journalists.

Earlier, Zhyldyzkan Dzholdosheva filed a lawsuit in the Administrative Court of Bishkek, demanding that the ruling of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums be overturned. The court sided with the CEC.
