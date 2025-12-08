New chairpersons to be elected at 35 polling stations in constituency No. 13

On December 7, the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of the Kyrgyz Republic (CEC) reviewed the issue of accountability of chairpersons of certain precinct election commissions in multi-mandate constituency No. 13.

Following the meeting, the territorial election commissions of Nooken and Mailuu-Suu were instructed to remove 35 precinct election commission chairpersons from their positions and organize the election of new chairpersons within five calendar days.

The decision was made in connection with violations identified in the parliamentary elections in constituency No. 13, which the CEC declared invalid on December 3.

An investigation of complaints submitted to the CEC found that representatives of candidates, acting as observers, illegally installed cameras at 35 polling stations in constituency No. 13 and monitored voters’ actions during the voting process. This violated the principles of secrecy and free expression of will. Consequently, the elections in this district were declared invalid on December 3.

The 35 precinct chairpersons failed to act to prevent the violations, which became the basis for the CEC’s decision.

The CEC emphasized the necessity of prompt responses to violations of election law and cooperation with law enforcement agencies when threats or obstacles to the work of election commissions arise.