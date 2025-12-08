12:32
USD 87.45
EUR 101.91
RUB 1.14
English

New chairpersons to be elected at 35 polling stations in constituency No. 13

On December 7, the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of the Kyrgyz Republic (CEC) reviewed the issue of accountability of chairpersons of certain precinct election commissions in multi-mandate constituency No. 13.

Following the meeting, the territorial election commissions of Nooken and Mailuu-Suu were instructed to remove 35 precinct election commission chairpersons from their positions and organize the election of new chairpersons within five calendar days.

The decision was made in connection with violations identified in the parliamentary elections in constituency No. 13, which the CEC declared invalid on December 3.

An investigation of complaints submitted to the CEC found that representatives of candidates, acting as observers, illegally installed cameras at 35 polling stations in constituency No. 13 and monitored voters’ actions during the voting process. This violated the principles of secrecy and free expression of will. Consequently, the elections in this district were declared invalid on December 3.

The 35 precinct chairpersons failed to act to prevent the violations, which became the basis for the CEC’s decision.

The CEC emphasized the necessity of prompt responses to violations of election law and cooperation with law enforcement agencies when threats or obstacles to the work of election commissions arise.
link: https://24.kg/english/353776/
views: 91
Print
Related
CEC determines who will become deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan
Mass violations: Results annulled at several polling stations
Baktybek Sydykov says he was unfairly removed from victory
CEC of Kyrgyzstan invalidates election results in constituency No. 13
Shainazarov: CEC, Interior Ministry will review violations at polling stations
Nearly 1.6 billion soms: CEC discloses candidates' election expenses
International missions recognize elections in Kyrgyzstan as free and fair
Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary elections: 26,066 citizens of Kyrgyzstan voted abroad
Voter turnout in parliamentary elections reaches nearly 37 percent
Popular
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
8 December, Monday
12:30
Apartment in high-rise building on Abdumomunov Street in Bishkek on fire Apartment in high-rise building on Abdumomunov Street i...
12:18
President of Azerbaijan promises to support projects in Kyrgyzstan
12:08
New chairpersons to be elected at 35 polling stations in constituency No. 13
11:50
Road to remote Zardaly village is ready: Opening expected in coming days
11:43
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issues silver collectible coin Tushoо Kesuu