Baktybek Sydykov says he was unfairly removed from victory

Parliamentary candidate Baktybek Sydykov addressed voters after the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) annulled the results of voting in multi-mandate district No. 13.

The CEC declared the elections invalid due to violations of ballot secrecy at 35 polling stations.

In his statement, Sydykov thanked everyone who supported him in the elections and noted that he had received more than 19,000 votes, becoming one of the leading candidates nationwide. According to him, the campaign was conducted fairly, and the result reflected the high level of public trust.

However, he stated that he was «unfairly removed from victory,» expressing confidence that the decision affected the overall outcome. Sydykov said he remains ready to serve Kyrgyzstan regardless of where he works — in Parliament, in public service, or in the private sector.

He also stressed his support for the reforms carried out by the president and the government, adding that serving the country is his primary duty.

Sydykov concluded his address by thanking voters and his campaign team, and wishing peace, unity and development to Kyrgyzstan.