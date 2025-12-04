19:05
USD 87.45
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.13
English

Baktybek Sydykov says he was unfairly removed from victory

Parliamentary candidate Baktybek Sydykov addressed voters after the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) annulled the results of voting in multi-mandate district No. 13.

The CEC declared the elections invalid due to violations of ballot secrecy at 35 polling stations.

In his statement, Sydykov thanked everyone who supported him in the elections and noted that he had received more than 19,000 votes, becoming one of the leading candidates nationwide. According to him, the campaign was conducted fairly, and the result reflected the high level of public trust.

However, he stated that he was «unfairly removed from victory,» expressing confidence that the decision affected the overall outcome. Sydykov said he remains ready to serve Kyrgyzstan regardless of where he works — in Parliament, in public service, or in the private sector.

He also stressed his support for the reforms carried out by the president and the government, adding that serving the country is his primary duty.

Sydykov concluded his address by thanking voters and his campaign team, and wishing peace, unity and development to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/353462/
views: 157
Print
Related
CEC of Kyrgyzstan invalidates election results in constituency No. 13
Shainazarov: CEC, Interior Ministry will review violations at polling stations
Nearly 1.6 billion soms: CEC discloses candidates' election expenses
International missions recognize elections in Kyrgyzstan as free and fair
Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary elections: 26,066 citizens of Kyrgyzstan voted abroad
Voter turnout in parliamentary elections reaches nearly 37 percent
CIS Observer Mission monitors parliamentary elections at polling stations abroad
More than 25,000 Kyrgyzstanis vote abroad in parliamentary elections
Adylbek Kasymaliev comments on preliminary results of parliamentary elections
Popular
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
Early parliamentary elections begin in Kyrgyzstan Early parliamentary elections begin in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures
Top 10 parliamentary candidates who received the most votes in Kyrgyzstan Top 10 parliamentary candidates who received the most votes in Kyrgyzstan
4 December, Thursday
17:59
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to e...
17:49
New rules introduced for citizens of Kazakhstan staying in Kyrgyzstan
17:43
Baktybek Sydykov says he was unfairly removed from victory
17:32
Bishkek and London agree to cooperate on critical minerals
17:25
Kyrgyzstan–Pakistan trade volume may reach $200 million