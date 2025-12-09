10:35
CEC determines who will become deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan yesterday approved the results of the early parliamentary elections in 12 more multi-mandate constituencies and declared the vote valid. For each constituency, the protocols of the district election commissions and the lists of elected deputies have been approved.

According to the CEC decision, the following people will become deputies of the eighth convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh:

Constituency No. 1

Elected deputies:

— Chyngyz Azhibaev;

— Ismanali Zhoroev;

— Kamila Talieva.

Constituency No. 17

Elected deputies:

— Nurlanbek Azygaliev;

— Ulukbek Uzakbaev;

— Cholpon Esenamanova.

Constituency No. 3

Elected deputies:

— Ravshanbek Rysbaev;

— Zhanybek Amatov;

— Makhabat Mavlyanova.

Constituency No. 12

Elected deputies:

— Cholponbai uulu Bekmyrza;

— Talaibek Masabirov;

— Zhyldyz Kurmanalieva.

Constituency No. 14

Elected deputies:

— Bolotbek Borbiev;

— Kunduzbek Sulaimanov;

— Gulsharkan Kultaeva.

Constituency No. 4

Elected deputies:

— Rustambek uulu Sovetbek;

— Ulanbek Zhaanbaev;

— Nilufar Alimzhanova.

Constituency No. 19

Elected deputies:

— Mederbek Aliev;

— Abdyldabek Egemberdiev;

— Edita Taigaraeva.

Constituency No. 6

Elected deputies:

— Altynbek Kudaiberdiev;

— Bekmurza Ergeshov;

— Saltanat Amanova.

Constituency No. 21

Elected deputies:

— Kuvanychbek Kongantiev;

— Zhanybek Abirov;

— Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva.

Constituency No. 23

Elected deputies:

— Elvira Surabaldieva;

— Marlen Mamataliev;

— Umbetaly Kydyraliev.

Constituency No. 7

Elected deputies:

— Alisher Kozuev;

— Ilimbek Kubanychbekov;

— Gulay Mashrapova.

Constituency No. 18

Elected deputies:

— Karim Khanjeza;

— Bakyt Chomoev;

— Gulzhan Satieva.

Constituency No. 25

Elected deputies:

— Bakhridin Shabazov;

— Bakyt Tentishev;

— Erkaiym Seitkazieva.

Constituency No. 9

Elected deputies:

— Azamzhan Zhalilov;

— Daniyar Tolonov;

— Zhyldyz Egenberdieva.

The Central Election Commission noted that when summing up the results, they took into account reports from internal affairs agencies and the prosecutor’s office regarding measures taken in response to reports of violations, as well as the obligation for election commissions to promptly respond to any incidents during voting.
