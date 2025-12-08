CEC determines who will become deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) yesterday approved the results of the early parliamentary elections in 12 multi-mandate constituencies and declared the vote valid. For each constituency, the protocols of the district election commissions and the lists of elected deputies have been approved.

According to the CEC decision, the following people will become deputies of the eighth convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh:

Constituency No. 2

59,172 people (40.94 percent of the total number of eligible voters) voted at 92 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Yrysbek Atazhanov;

— Baktiyar Kalpayev;

— Burun Amanova.

Constituency No. 5

52,172 people (31.64 percent) voted at 74 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Eldar Sulaymanov;

— Azamat Isirailov;

— Aigul Akhmedova.

Constituency No. 10

63,137 people (46.19 percent) voted at 106 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Kurmankul Zulushev;

— Suyunbek Omurzakov;

— Gulnara Baatyrova.

Constituency No. 11

44,106 people (28.36 percent) voted at 75 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Shairbek Tashiev;

— Altynbek Kylychbaev;

— Venera Salyamova.

Constituency No. 15

68,228 people (42.59 percent) voted at 104 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Turgunbek uulu Nurlanbek;

— Azizbek Tursunbaev;

— Aisarakan Abdibaeva.

Constituency No. 20

31,602 people (24.65 percent) voted at 64 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Temirlan Aitiev;

— Seidbek Atambaev;

— Toktobubu Ashymbaeva.

Constituency No. 22

40,758 people (29.95 percent) voted at 60 polling stations (plus two additional ones for remote voting).

Elected deputies:

— Dastan Bekeshev;

— Bolot Ibragimov;

— Gulya Kozhokulova.

Constituency No. 24

34,309 people (25.42 percent) voted at 60 polling stations (plus four additional ones for remote voting).

Elected deputies:

— Zhumabek Salymbekov;

— Karybek uulu Ulukbek;

— Gulnara Akimbaeva.

Constituency No. 27

61,465 people (39.03 percent) voted at 120 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Akylbek Tumonbaev;

— Tabyldy Muratbekov;

— Gulkan Moldobekova.

Constituency No. 28

57,677 people (36.04 percent) voted at 108 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Erulan Kokulov;

— Bolot Sagynaev;

— Rakhat Zhunushbaeva.

Constituency No. 29

56,307 people (40.87 percent) voted at 102 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Nurbek Sydygaliev;

— Adilet Belekov;

— Gulsunkan Zhunushalieva.

Constituency No. 30

62,206 people (45.59 percent) voted at 103 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Kubanychbek Samakov;

— Ulan Bakasov;

— Taalaibek kyzy Zhyldyz.

The Central Election Commission noted that when summing up the results, they took into account reports from internal affairs agencies and the prosecutor’s office regarding measures taken in response to reports of violations, as well as the obligation for election commissions to promptly respond to any incidents during voting.