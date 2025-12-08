10:58
USD 87.45
EUR 101.91
RUB 1.14
English

CEC determines who will become deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) yesterday approved the results of the early parliamentary elections in 12 multi-mandate constituencies and declared the vote valid. For each constituency, the protocols of the district election commissions and the lists of elected deputies have been approved.

According to the CEC decision, the following people will become deputies of the eighth convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh:

  • Constituency No. 2

59,172 people (40.94 percent of the total number of eligible voters) voted at 92 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Yrysbek Atazhanov;

— Baktiyar Kalpayev;

— Burun Amanova.

  • Constituency No. 5

52,172 people (31.64 percent) voted at 74 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Eldar Sulaymanov;

— Azamat Isirailov;

— Aigul Akhmedova.

  • Constituency No. 10

63,137 people (46.19 percent) voted at 106 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Kurmankul Zulushev;

— Suyunbek Omurzakov;

— Gulnara Baatyrova.

  • Constituency No. 11

44,106 people (28.36 percent) voted at 75 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Shairbek Tashiev;

— Altynbek Kylychbaev;

— Venera Salyamova.

  • Constituency No. 15

68,228 people (42.59 percent) voted at 104 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Turgunbek uulu Nurlanbek;

— Azizbek Tursunbaev;

— Aisarakan Abdibaeva.

  • Constituency No. 20

31,602 people (24.65 percent) voted at 64 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Temirlan Aitiev;

— Seidbek Atambaev;

— Toktobubu Ashymbaeva.

  • Constituency No. 22

40,758 people (29.95 percent) voted at 60 polling stations (plus two additional ones for remote voting).

Elected deputies:

— Dastan Bekeshev;

— Bolot Ibragimov;

— Gulya Kozhokulova.

  • Constituency No. 24

34,309 people (25.42 percent) voted at 60 polling stations (plus four additional ones for remote voting).

Elected deputies:

— Zhumabek Salymbekov;

— Karybek uulu Ulukbek;

— Gulnara Akimbaeva.

  • Constituency No. 27

61,465 people (39.03 percent) voted at 120 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Akylbek Tumonbaev;

— Tabyldy Muratbekov;

— Gulkan Moldobekova.

  • Constituency No. 28

57,677 people (36.04 percent) voted at 108 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Erulan Kokulov;

— Bolot Sagynaev;

— Rakhat Zhunushbaeva.

  • Constituency No. 29

56,307 people (40.87 percent) voted at 102 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Nurbek Sydygaliev;

— Adilet Belekov;

— Gulsunkan Zhunushalieva.

  • Constituency No. 30

62,206 people (45.59 percent) voted at 103 polling stations.

Elected deputies:

— Kubanychbek Samakov;

— Ulan Bakasov;

— Taalaibek kyzy Zhyldyz.

The Central Election Commission noted that when summing up the results, they took into account reports from internal affairs agencies and the prosecutor’s office regarding measures taken in response to reports of violations, as well as the obligation for election commissions to promptly respond to any incidents during voting.
link: https://24.kg/english/353741/
views: 130
Print
Related
Mass violations: Results annulled at several polling stations
Baktybek Sydykov says he was unfairly removed from victory
CEC of Kyrgyzstan invalidates election results in constituency No. 13
Shainazarov: CEC, Interior Ministry will review violations at polling stations
Nearly 1.6 billion soms: CEC discloses candidates' election expenses
International missions recognize elections in Kyrgyzstan as free and fair
Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary elections: 26,066 citizens of Kyrgyzstan voted abroad
Voter turnout in parliamentary elections reaches nearly 37 percent
CIS Observer Mission monitors parliamentary elections at polling stations abroad
Popular
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation
Bishkek and London agree to cooperate on critical minerals Bishkek and London agree to cooperate on critical minerals
8 December, Monday
10:45
Drunk man threatens pedestrians with knife in Bishkek Drunk man threatens pedestrians with knife in Bishkek
10:38
Monument to khan Sadyr unveiled in Kyrgyzstan
10:32
Consumer prices and tariffs rise across all regions of Kyrgyzstan
10:26
Kyrgyzstan investigates 70 workplace accidents since beginning of 2025
10:14
Additional school building for 225 students to be built in Kerben
6 December, Saturday
15:54
President Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of United World Wrestling
15:43
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year