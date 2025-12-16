10:41
Elections 2025: Zholdoshova and Kadyralieva appeal to Supreme Court

Zhyldyzkan Zholdoshova, a parliamentary candidate from constituency No. 8, and Yrgal Kadyralieva, a candidate from constituency No. 9, have appealed the rulings of the Bishkek Administrative Court to the Supreme Court.

As a reminder, Zhyldyzkan Zholdoshova won the majority of votes and was set to get into Parliament under the women’s quota. However, the district election commission determined that violations had occurred at polling stations No. 5514 and 5249 and annulled the results there, which affected the overall outcome of the vote. The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums (CEC) subsequently ruled that Nurzhamal Torobekova would take the seat in the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Zhyldyzkan Zholdoshova filed a lawsuit with the Bishkek Administrative Court seeking to overturn the CEC’s decision, but the court ruled in favor of the CEC.

Yrgal Kadyralieva has a similar situation.

It is also known that Eldar Abakirov, a parliamentary candidate from constituency No. 26, is also challenging the Central Election Commission’s decision on the election results.
