Deputy of Parliament Zhanar Akayev creates new party

Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhanar Akayev created a new party. He posted about it on social media.

According to the parliament member, young and progressive people have already become members of the new political alliance. The ex-deputy minister of economy Eldar Abakirov and a political scientist Seitek Kachkynbai are among members of the party. He did not voice the name of the party.

«Until the end of this week we will inform you about the time and place of presentation of the new party, which consists of new people, educated and progressive youth. I urge everyone who wants to build a new, clean Kyrgyzstan to join us,» Zhanar Akayev said.

Zhanar Akayev was a spokesman for the former president of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev. In 2015, he ran for the Parliament from SDPK list. He was expelled from the faction in 2017.
